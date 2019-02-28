Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chief: 3 may have been hit by police in New Orleans shootout

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three of five people wounded recently when a suspect opened fire on police in downtown New Orleans may have been hit by police returning fire.

Video that shows the Feb. 17 shootout unfolding from different angles was released Thursday, as Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson briefed reporters. Ferguson said three victims may have been hit by police fire.

Ferguson says police had no choice but to fire to save themselves and others as robbery suspect Reginald Bursey shot at uniformed officers approaching him to question him. Bursey was killed.

Video shows two uniformed officers approaching a man who appears to reach for a weapon. A person behind one officer falls, apparently hit by Bursey’s gunfire before Bursey runs, still firing. More people fall after Bursey is pursued around a corner.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
A weird time is always guaranteed at Denver International Airport
Covering Colorado

A weird time is always guaranteed at Denver International Airport

5:00 pm
Cohen testifies in Congress for third day
News

Cohen testifies in Congress for third day

5:00 pm
Victoria’s Secret to to close dozens of stores this year
Business

Victoria’s Secret to to close dozens of stores this year

4:11 pm
A weird time is always guaranteed at Denver International Airport
Covering Colorado

A weird time is always guaranteed at Denver International Airport

Cohen testifies in Congress for third day
News

Cohen testifies in Congress for third day

Victoria’s Secret to to close dozens of stores this year
Business

Victoria’s Secret to to close dozens of stores this year

Scroll to top
Skip to content