Censure vote set for Maryland lawmaker who made racial slur

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say lawmakers are scheduled to vote on censuring a white lawmaker who made a racial slur about a majority-black county.

Two officials with direct knowledge of the plans for censure on Thursday for Del. Mary Ann Lisanti spoke on condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly before the vote in the House of Delegates.

The officials also say House Speake Michael Busch plans to kick Lisanti off her seat on the House Economic Matters Committee. The speaker already had stripped Lisanti of a leadership post she held.

Lisanti apologized to the leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus on Monday and the House Democratic Caucus on Tuesday. She also released a statement of apology. But calls for her resignation continued to grow Wednesday.

