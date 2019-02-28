Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bourbon makers want equal treatment on wine bill in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s bourbon industry has a bracing message for its lawmakers, who are considering a bill to allow out-of-state shipments of wine shipments to Kentucky consumers.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says what’s good for California vineyards should also apply to distilled spirits like bourbon. It says the bill should be expanded so bourbon drinkers in some other states can place online or phone orders with their favorite Kentucky distillers.

Lawmakers say they are reviewing those concerns.

The distilled spirits industry is a powerhouse in Kentucky, contributing $8.6 billion annually to the state’s economy.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

10:25 pm
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

9:26 pm
Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

9:15 pm
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Scroll to top
Skip to content