Arizona man pleads guilty to Harvard bomb threats

BOSTON (AP) — An Arizona man has pleaded guilty to threatening to bomb Harvard University’s Black Commencement event in 2017.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling says 24-year-old Nicholas Zuckerman pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of transmitting a threat to injure another person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. Zuckerman will be sentenced in Boston federal court in May.

Zuckerman was arrested last June after prosecutors say he posted comments on Harvard’s Instagram account in May 2017 encouraging “violence and death” if the event for black students occurred. He was also accused of adding bombing comments to other users’ posts.

Prosecutors say someone saw the posts and reported them to Harvard University Police, who then referred the case to federal authorities.

Associated Press

