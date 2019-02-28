Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Alaska’s 47th Iditarod sled dog race kicks off this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s famed Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race kicks off this weekend.

The event begins Saturday with a short, fan-friendly run in Anchorage, the state’s largest city.

The competitive portion of the race starts Sunday in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage.

The 52-team field includes defending champion Joar Ulsom of Norway, three four-time winners and a three-time champion.

The expected top prize is $50,000, the same amount as last year but more than $20,000 below the 2017 prize. The total purse is again $500,000 — about $250,000 below the 2017 purse.

This year’s race comes on the heels of two difficult years for organizers that included a dog-doping scandal, the loss of big-name sponsors and escalating pressure from animal activists over multiple dog deaths over the years.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

10:25 pm
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

9:26 pm
Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

9:15 pm
One person injured in house fire
Covering Colorado

One person injured in house fire

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Scroll to top
Skip to content