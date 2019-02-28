10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NO DEAL IN HANOI

Declaring “sometimes you have to walk,” Trump did just that after nuclear disarmament talks with Kim Jong Un collapsed after the two sides failed to reach a deal due to a standoff over U.S. sanctions on North Korea.

2. HOW KIM MADE HISTORY

For what is almost certainly the first time, the North Korean leader actually answered an impromptu question from an American reporter.

3. COHEN ASSAILS TRUMP BEFORE CONGRESS

The president’s former lawyer testifies that Trump used his inner circle to cover up politically damaging allegations about sex and lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia.

4. COHEN HEARING STOKES TOUCHY TOPIC OF IMPEACHMENT

For some Democrats, the outcome may — or may not — lead to grounds for impeachment. For others, impeachment cannot come fast enough, an AP Analysis finds.

5. PAKISTAN OFFERS ‘PEACE GESTURE’ TO INDIA

Hoping to defuse tensions with India over the disputed territory of Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will release an Indian pilot they captured.

6. NORTHERN CALIFORNIA RIVER FLOODS 2,000 BUILDINGS

The towns of Guerneville and Monte Rio were hardest hit by water pouring from the Russian River, but floodwaters are expected to begin receding.

7. KLOBUCHAR DEFENDS RECORD ON MEDICAL DEVICES REGULATION

The Minnesota senator and 2020 presidential hopeful has advocated for the medical device industry in ways that complicate her reputation as a consumer defender.

8. WHAT SECURITY EXPERTS SAY ABOUT HUAWEI

That the U.S. government is likely exaggerating the threat it says the Chinese telecom giant poses to the world’s next-generation wireless networks.

9. ‘STAR WARS’ COMING TO DISNEY

Personal droids, custom lightsabers, space duels in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon are just some of the wonders parkgoers can expect at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

10. TURNING BACK THE CLOCK

Nine years after Kobe Bryant did it to him, Dwyane Wade banked-in a game-winning, straightaway 3-pointer to help the Heat beat the Warriors.