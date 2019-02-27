Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Rail service resumes into, out of New York Penn Station

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rail service has resumed into and out of the nation’s busiest train station after an earlier wire problem.

Amtrak says the problem with overhead wires between New York’s Penn Station and Newark occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. and caused service to be suspended.

An Amtrak spokesman says trains began rolling again shortly before 3 p.m.

Seven Amtrak trains were affected along with commuter trains operated by New Jersey Transit.

NJ Transit says residual delays of up to 60 minutes are expected.

Associated Press

Associated Press

