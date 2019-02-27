US official: Much work remains to reach US-China trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S.-China trade agreement is far from being completed and will require much more work, particularly on enforcement, the U.S. official negotiating the pact told a House panel.

“Much still needs to be done before an agreement can be reached,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday. “If we can complete this effort, and again I say if, and if we can reach a resolution on the issue of enforceability, we might have an agreement that enables us to turn the corner in our relationship with China.”

Lighthizer also said that his agency is aware that China has not kept many of its past promises.

Members of Congress from both parties expressed support for the Trump administration’s confrontational approach and urged Lighthizer to reach a far-reaching agreement.