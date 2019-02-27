Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Teen falls through gym roof onto wrestling mat during match

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A teenager fell through a skylight at a Florida high school gym and crashed onto a wrestling mat, shocking spectators as wrestlers were competing.

News outlets report the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after he fell about 40 feet (12 meters) through the ceiling window Friday evening. Alachua County Sheriff’s Lt. Brett Rhodenizer says the teen was among a group of at least eight people who went to the roof during the match at Buchholz High in Gainesville.

County schools spokeswoman Jackie Johnson says several people were arrested on trespassing charges, including some students.

Rhodenizer says they were on the roof to retrieve a cellphone that someone had thrown near the skylight. Deputies didn’t identify the man who fell.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo
Breaking News

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

1:21 pm
Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum
Covering Colorado

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

1:17 pm
Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender
Covering Colorado

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

12:25 pm
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo
Breaking News

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum
Covering Colorado

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender
Covering Colorado

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

Scroll to top
Skip to content