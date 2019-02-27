Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tech magic: MIT student develops real Hogwarts sorting hat

BOSTON (AP) — A post-doctoral student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has developed a project that can analyze brain activity and sort users into a “Harry Potter” Hogwarts house.

MIT Media Lab student Nataliya Kosmyna says her “Thinking Cap” project is made of noninvasive electrodes that capture a person’s brain activity and uses machine learning to detect what a user is imagining. The Boston Globe reports the electrodes are encased in a wizard hat prop modeled after the Sorting Hat from the popular “Harry Potter” series.

Kosmyna says the hat can determine what a person is thinking about and use the information to sort them into a Hogwarts house in one test.

The cap was featured at a MIT exposition Tuesday. The still-in-development project’s eventual purpose is to help students build self-esteem.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo Police arrest man for motor vehicle theft
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police arrest man for motor vehicle theft

2:55 pm
WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

2:32 pm
Denver to provide resources to homeless in class action lawsuit deal
News

Denver to provide resources to homeless in class action lawsuit deal

2:21 pm
Pueblo Police arrest man for motor vehicle theft
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Police arrest man for motor vehicle theft

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Denver to provide resources to homeless in class action lawsuit deal
News

Denver to provide resources to homeless in class action lawsuit deal

Scroll to top
Skip to content