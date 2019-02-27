Son of American freed in Yemen says dad is ‘safe’

DALLAS (AP) — The son of an American oil worker who was freed after being abducted 18 months ago in Yemen says his father is getting reacquainted with his Yemeni wife and their children, and he hopes to talk to him soon.

Army Sgt. Maj. Cale Burch is one of Danny Burch’s three children from an earlier marriage. He told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father is “safe, and that’s all that really matters to me.”

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Danny Burch had been freed. It’s unclear who kidnapped him in September 2017 in Yemen, a Middle Eastern country that’s been riven by civil war. He grew up in Louisiana and Texas.

Cale Burch says he got a phone call Sunday from the FBI letting him know his father’s release had been brokered.