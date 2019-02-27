Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Son of American freed in Yemen says dad is ‘safe’

DALLAS (AP) — The son of an American oil worker who was freed after being abducted 18 months ago in Yemen says his father is getting reacquainted with his Yemeni wife and their children, and he hopes to talk to him soon.

Army Sgt. Maj. Cale Burch is one of Danny Burch’s three children from an earlier marriage. He told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his father is “safe, and that’s all that really matters to me.”

President Donald Trump announced Monday that Danny Burch had been freed. It’s unclear who kidnapped him in September 2017 in Yemen, a Middle Eastern country that’s been riven by civil war. He grew up in Louisiana and Texas.

Cale Burch says he got a phone call Sunday from the FBI letting him know his father’s release had been brokered.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo
Breaking News

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

1:21 pm
Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum
Covering Colorado

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

1:17 pm
Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender
Covering Colorado

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

12:25 pm
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo
Breaking News

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum
Covering Colorado

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender
Covering Colorado

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

Scroll to top
Skip to content