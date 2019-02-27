Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sheriff: Deputy pinned down by gunfire bargained for time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina says a deputy who was pinned down for 17 minutes by gunfire behind his SUV spoke to the shooter to buy time for backup to arrive.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the deputy was calm during the shooting Tuesday afternoon in Huger, but realized after it was over how close he came to dying.

Officers killed the suspect. Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified him as 51-year-old Joseph Hart.

Lewis says Hart fired dozens of rounds from at least two guns over 30 minutes. No officers were hit.

The sheriff’s office sent a picture on Twitter of a vehicle with more than a dozen bullet holes.

Lewis says four officers who shot at Hart have been placed on leave as state agents investigate.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fog begone…temps climb
News

Fog begone…temps climb

4:00 pm
House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales
Covering Colorado

House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales

3:56 pm
VIDEO: Ringtail cat stops in for a drink at Cañon City Burger King
Covering Colorado

VIDEO: Ringtail cat stops in for a drink at Cañon City Burger King

3:25 pm
Fog begone…temps climb
News

Fog begone…temps climb

House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales
Covering Colorado

House passes sweeping gun legislation to expand background checks to cover virtually all sales

VIDEO: Ringtail cat stops in for a drink at Cañon City Burger King
Covering Colorado

VIDEO: Ringtail cat stops in for a drink at Cañon City Burger King

Scroll to top
Skip to content