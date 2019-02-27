Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Salvadoran lawsuit victor allowed to stay in US for now

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A Salvadoran woman who successfully sued a Maryland county over wrongful profiling and was later unexpectedly detained during a routine immigration check-in will be allowed to remain in the United States for now.

WJZ-TV reports Roxana Orellana Santos met with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday, as supporters waited outside. Her lawyer, Nick Katz, says she must check in again in May.

ICE detained Santos on Jan. 8, days before a scheduled hearing to determine damages owed by Frederick County. A federal judge previously said Santos should remain in the country until the case was settled. She was released Feb. 4, three weeks after winning a restraining order against ICE.

Santos says she fears being separated from her children, and is scared of her abusive father in El Salvador.

Information from: WJZ-TV, http://www.wjz.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

