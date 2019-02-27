Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Permitless gun carry bill heads to Oklahoma’s new governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma residents will be able to openly carry firearms without a background check or training under a bill given final legislative approval that’s expected to be the first signed into law by the new Republican governor.

Dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters, the bill passed the Senate 40-6 on Wednesday with all Republicans voting in favor.

Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed the plan on the campaign trail and says he’s looking forward to signing it.

The bill was vetoed last year by GOP Gov. Mary Fallin , who cited opposition from business leaders and law enforcement.

According to the National Rifle Association, at least 14 states have approved some version of permitless carry, most recently South Dakota , where it was the first bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kristi Noem.

