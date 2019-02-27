Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Oskar Schindler’s personal possessions hit auction block

BOSTON (AP) — Several personal possessions of Oskar Schindler, the German industrialist who saved the lives of about 1,200 Jews during World War II, are up for auction.

Schindler’s Longines wristwatch, a compass he and his wife reportedly used in 1945 as they fled advancing Russians, two Parker fountain pens, and several other items are being sold by Boston-based RR Auction.

The belongings being sold as a package are expected to fetch about $25,000 in the auction that ends March 6.

RR’s Executive Vice President Bobby Livingston says the possessions are from the estate of Schindler’s wife, Emilie, who died in 2001.

Schindler, a Nazi party member whose story was told in the 1993 Oscar-winning movie “Schindler’s List,” saved Jews by employing then in his enamelware and munitions factories. He died in 1974.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo
Breaking News

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

1:21 pm
Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum
Covering Colorado

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

1:17 pm
Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender
Covering Colorado

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

12:25 pm
Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo
Breaking News

Shooting reported outside Midtown McDonald’s in Pueblo

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum
Covering Colorado

Scoreboard from “Miracle on Ice” game will be featured at U.S. Olympic Museum

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender
Covering Colorado

Fountain police arrest man for failure to register as a sex offender

Scroll to top
Skip to content