New Disney area to immerse parkgoers in a Star Wars story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The world of Star Wars is coming from a galaxy far, far away to become the largest single-themed land created inside a Disney park.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is an adventure through the grungy planet Batuu where guests can build their own droids and lightsabers, interact with aliens and climb into the cockpit of the massive Millennium Falcon, where you will discover your mission and engage in a dogfight with Tie Fighters.

The sprawling 14-acre land is set on a remote world in the newest “Star Wars” trilogy — so don’t expect appearances by Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader. But some familiar faces including Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren and fan-favorite Chewbacca will guide visitors through the immersive world.

Associated Press

