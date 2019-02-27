Montenegro issues arrest warrant for ex-ruling party ally

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro has issued an international arrest warrant for a fugitive banker who is a former close ally-turned-foe of long-serving President Milo Djukanovic.

Police said Wednesday an Interpol warrant has been issued for Dusko Knezevic, who is in London, according to local media, after fleeing Montenegro to avoid detention on suspicion of money laundering and fraud.

Knezevic has accused Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialist of high-level corruption and murky business practices. He has published documents and a video allegedly backing the claims.

Djukanovic has denied the accusations. Thousands of Montenegrins have protested and demanded the government’s resignation over the scandal.

Djukanovic has ruled Montenegro virtually unchallenged for three decades. He led the country to independence from much larger Serbia in 2006 and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017.