Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as health care and internet companies move lower.

UnitedHealth gave up 1.3 percent early Wednesday and Facebook lost 1 percent.

Weight Watchers plunged 35 percent after issuing a surprisingly weak forecast, and drugmaker Mylan slumped 13.5 percent after also giving a weak outlook.

The price of oil bounced back 2 percent, which helped send energy companies higher.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,788.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 67 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,991. The Nasdaq fell 14 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,535.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.67 percent.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building
Covering Colorado

Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building

8:55 am
WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

7:10 am
Two facing charges after fight and stabbing in Colorado Springs
News

Two facing charges after fight and stabbing in Colorado Springs

6:56 am
Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building
Covering Colorado

Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Two facing charges after fight and stabbing in Colorado Springs
News

Two facing charges after fight and stabbing in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content