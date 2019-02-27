Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man set to be executed for killing estranged wife’s family

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas death row inmate once described by a prosecutor as having “a heart full of scorpions” faces execution for killing his estranged wife’s parents and her brother, who was a police officer.

Billie Wayne Coble is scheduled to receive lethal injection Thursday evening. He was condemned for the August 1989 shooting deaths of Robert and Zelda Vicha and their son, Bobby Vicha, at their homes in Axtell, northeast of Waco.

The 70-year-old Coble would be the third inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the second in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state.

His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the execution, arguing Coble’s original trial lawyers were negligent for conceding his guilt.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa
Covering Colorado

Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa

10:13 pm
Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot
Capitol Watch

Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot

9:36 pm
US general says no military threat on southern border
News

US general says no military threat on southern border

9:34 pm
Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa
Covering Colorado

Earthquake rattles subdivision near Alamosa

Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot
Capitol Watch

Monument Mayor wants electoral college question on 2020 ballot

US general says no military threat on southern border
News

US general says no military threat on southern border

Scroll to top
Skip to content