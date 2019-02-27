Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Heavy delays likely after deadly crash of 2 trains into car

WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Long Island Rail Road predicts “heavy delays” all day following the crash of a car and two commuter trains that claimed three lives.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says the vehicle’s driver was “trying to beat” the crossing gate when it was struck just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Westbury.

Ryder says one of the trains, which was carrying about 200 passengers and headed for Manhattan, was going at “full speed” when it crashed.

Three people in the car were killed. Seven people on the westbound train suffered minor injuries.

The LIRR says its crews have been working on two derailed train cars and “significant” track damage. They’ve also been assessing damage to the station platform.

Associated Press

