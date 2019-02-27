Gov. Baker rejects supervised drug injection site proposal

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is brushing aside a proposal for Massachusetts to allow supervised injection sites for drug users.

The Republican told reporters Wednesday the proposal is illegal under federal law and he wants to focus on legal actions the state is taking to curb overdose deaths.

Baker pointed to comments U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling has made warning that regardless of any state law, drug users and employees at the sites would be exposed to federal criminal charges.

On Tuesday, a legislative commission recommended the state approve supervised injection sites for drug users on a test basis.

Commission members said the state should allow the sites to see if they can help reduce the harm associated with injecting illegal drugs, including the risk of overdosing alone.