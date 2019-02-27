Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Gerber’s 2019 spokesbaby is a Hmong girl in North Carolina

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Gerber says its newest spokesbaby is a spunky 1-year-old with “the look of wonder in her eyes,” born to a Hmong immigrant family in North Carolina.

The company announced Tuesday that the winner of its ninth annual photo search is 1-year-old Kairi Yang, a little girl from Hickory who sometimes makes a cute “growling” sound when she gets excited.

Her parents explained on NBC’s “Today Show” that she’s part of an extended family that immigrated from southeast Asia. Kairi will play a key role in Gerber’s social media campaign as the face of the year. Her family will also receive $50,000.

Gerber’s contest made headlines last year when 2-year-old Lucas Warren became the first spokesbaby with Down syndrome. This year’s contest attracted a record 544,000 entries.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

11:44 am
5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st
Covering Colorado

5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st

11:08 am
Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair
Covering Colorado

Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair

11:00 am
WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress
News

WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st
Covering Colorado

5Pet Check: Register for an appointment on April 1st

Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair
Covering Colorado

Own your health at Southern Colorado’s 5Health Fair

Scroll to top
Skip to content