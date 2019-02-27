Georgia has 3 police-involved shootings in a single day

ATLANTA (AP) — State investigators say there were three police-involved shootings in Georgia in a single day this week.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said in an email Wednesday that three separate officer-involved shootings happened in the state on Tuesday. She said the GBI has been asked to investigate 15 officer-involved shootings so far this year.

Ammons said Tuesday’s shootings involved the Georgia State Patrol in McIntosh County, the Atlanta Police Department and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The GBI says a woman was fatally shot by a state trooper during a traffic stop in McIntosh County, and a man driving a suspected stolen vehicle was shot and injured after fleeing during a traffic stop and hitting police vehicles in Atlanta. Details of the Walton County shooting weren’t immediately available.