Detroit officer fired for video taunting black woman

DETROIT (AP) — A white Detroit police officer accused of making racist comments about a black woman during a traffic stop has been fired.

The controversy began a few weeks ago when video of the incident surfaced on Gary Steele’s Snapchat account. The video shows Steele saying “priceless” and “bye Felicia” as the 23-year-old woman walked home. The woman’s car was seized because the license plate had expired.

Police Chief James Craig announced Steele’s firing Wednesday. Steele hasn’t commented but is expected to take the case to arbitration under union rules. Another suspended officer also could be fired.

The caption on the Snapchat tags read: “What black girl magic looks like” and “celebrating Black History Month.”

Craig says investigators found other cases of Steele making disparaging remarks about blacks.

Associated Press

