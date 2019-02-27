Cohen’s damning testimony about Trump alleges lie after lie

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after publicly casting President Donald Trump as a liar and a racist, his former attorney Michael Cohen is set to testify behind closed doors to the House intelligence committee.

Cohen’s testimony Wednesday to the House’s oversight committee was damning. The one-time fixer described what he said were incidents about which Trump lied, including the payment of hush money to women.

Cohen said Trump lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia and had advance knowledge that emails damaging to Hillary Clinton would be released during the campaign.

Cohen also claimed Trump made denigrating remarks about black people.

Skeptical and at times hostile Republicans noted repeatedly that Cohen has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.