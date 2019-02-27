Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cohen says Trump inflated his wealth in bid to buy Bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen told lawmakers that Donald Trump grossly overstated his wealth before becoming president, including inflating his assets during a failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The claim made during Cohen’s testimony Wednesday raises questions about whether Trump could face legal trouble if he misrepresented his worth in applying for a loan to buy the NFL team.

Experts said a criminal case against Trump appears unlikely for several reasons. But Cohen’s claim could affect the court of public opinion at a time when lawmakers are discussing the possibility of impeachment.

Trump was one of three known finalists to buy the Bills in the summer of 2014 following the death of franchise founder Ralph Wilson.

He lost out to NHL Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

___

Wawrow reported from Buffalo, New York.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill
Covering Colorado

House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill

6:10 pm
United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage
News

United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage

5:47 pm
Dobby the giraffe turns 2!
Covering Colorado

Dobby the giraffe turns 2!

5:05 pm
House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill
Covering Colorado

House Health & Insurance Committee debating e-cigarette bill

United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage
News

United Methodist delegates reject recognizing gay marriage

Dobby the giraffe turns 2!
Covering Colorado

Dobby the giraffe turns 2!

Scroll to top
Skip to content