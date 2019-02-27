Cohen says Trump inflated his wealth in bid to buy Bills

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cohen told lawmakers that Donald Trump grossly overstated his wealth before becoming president, including inflating his assets during a failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The claim made during Cohen’s testimony Wednesday raises questions about whether Trump could face legal trouble if he misrepresented his worth in applying for a loan to buy the NFL team.

Experts said a criminal case against Trump appears unlikely for several reasons. But Cohen’s claim could affect the court of public opinion at a time when lawmakers are discussing the possibility of impeachment.

Trump was one of three known finalists to buy the Bills in the summer of 2014 following the death of franchise founder Ralph Wilson.

He lost out to NHL Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

___

Wawrow reported from Buffalo, New York.