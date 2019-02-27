Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Calls growing for Maryland lawmaker to resign over slur

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The leaders of the Maryland Democratic Party and the state’s Republican Party are supporting calls for the resignation of a state lawmaker after she used a racial slur for African-Americans at an after-hours gathering.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who chairs the state’s Democratic Party, and Republican Party Chairman Dirk Haire, both called on Del. Mary Ann Lisanti to resign Wednesday.

Lisanti, a Democrat, apologized Tuesday for making the comment last month in reference to Prince George’s County, which is majority black.

Cummings says African-Americans comprise about a third of voters in Lisanti’s district, and they deserve to be represented by a person who is considerate of their views.

Haire says Lisanti’s comment “is beneath the office of Delegate.”

Associated Press

