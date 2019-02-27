Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
California river floods 2,000 buildings in California

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A flooded river that swamped some 2,000 homes and other buildings in Northern California is expected to begin receding now that days of rain have eased.

The Russian River in the wine country north of San Francisco reached its highest level in 25 years Wednesday night and Sonoma County officials say it won’t return to its banks until late Thursday.

Meanwhile, the town of Guerneville and neighboring Monte Rio are described as islands — cut off by flooded roads. Some places were standing in 8 feet (2.44 meters) of water.

About 3,500 people along the river remain under evacuation orders.

Elsewhere, the storms that scoured the western U.S. dumped heavy rain and snow. In Montana, the governor signed an emergency order to help keep up the supply of heating fuel.

Associated Press

