Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

WWE’s Roman Reigns announces leukemia in remission

ATLANTA (AP) — The Big Dog is back.

Professional wrestler Roman Reigns says his leukemia is in remission and he’ll be returning to the WWE ring.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoai, made the announcement Monday at a WWE Raw event in Atlanta. Reigns told the crowd he was terrified and scared before disclosing in October that the disease had returned.

Reigns was 22 years old when he was first diagnosed with leukemia.

He thanked fans for their support and thanked his family in a video on Instagram .

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

7:21 am
Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Weather

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

6:22 am
Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

6:12 am
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Weather

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content