Video shows jailer kneeing, punching handcuffed black man

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Newly released video shows a Minnesota jail officer punching and kneeing a handcuffed black man.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher released video of the 2016 incident, which happened before his term. Fletcher calls the video “extremely disturbing” and says he is making changes.

Travis VanDeWiele, the jailer shown in the video, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct last month and has resigned. VanDeWiele had been a Ramsey County sheriff’s correctional officer since 2014. He was on paid administrative leave for the last two years.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says the video shows “torture.”

County commissioners said Tuesday they’ll do whatever it takes to prevent a recurrence.