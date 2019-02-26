Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trial of officer accused of killing black man set to begin

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the trial of a fired Florida police officer who is charged with the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Prosecutors are expected to tell jurors Tuesday that former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja’s actions made 31-year-old Corey Jones confuse him for a robber and pull his legally possessed handgun, causing Raja to shoot him. Raja was working in plain clothes when he drove his unmarked white van the wrong way up a darkened Interstate 95 onramp. Prosecutors say an audiotape show the 41-year-old Raja never identified himself as a police officer.

Raja’s attorneys are expected to argue he did identify himself and that he shot Jones in self-defense.

Raja is of South Asian descent. He could get a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder.

Associated Press

