Thousands ordered to leave as California river rises

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people along a flooded river are under evacuation orders as a relentless storm pounds Northern California with heavy rain and snow.

The town of Guerneville and some two dozen other communities are at risk of flooding from the Russian River north of San Francisco, which hit flood stage Tuesday evening and was expected to peak Wednesday morning at more than 46 feet — the highest point in nearly a quarter-century.

No major problems have been reported yet but authorities worry about impassable roads and the chance of mudslides in areas scarred by wildfires.

Flood watches and warnings also remain up throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

In the Sierra Nevada, snow closed some 50 miles of Interstate 80 to the Nevada state line overnight.