The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 24, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. A Star Is Born (2018)

2. Bohemian Rhapsody

3. Green Book

4. Robin Hood (2018)

5. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

6. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

7. Ralph Breaks the Internet

8. BlacKkKlansman

9. Mortal Engines

10. Free Solo

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

2. The Wife

3. First Reformed

4. RBG

5. The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot

6. The Hero

7. Shoplifters

8. The Dawn Wall

9. Ben Is Back

10. Lords of Chaos

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

12:47 pm
House approves bill to improve renter’s rights
Capitol Watch

House approves bill to improve renter’s rights

12:30 pm
Monument man sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Covering Colorado

Monument man sentenced to prison for tax fraud

12:06 pm
