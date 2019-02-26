Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending February 24, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

2. The Threat by Andrew G. McCabe – 9781250207593 – (St. Martin’s Press)

3. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Mission Critical by Mark Greaney – 9780451488961 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. After by Anna Todd – 9781476792545 – (Gallery Books)

7. Never Tell by Lisa Gardner – 9781524742096 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. The Chef by James Patterson & Max DiLallo – 9780316530002 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Devil’s Daughter by Lisa Kleypas – 9780062371928 – (Avon)

10. The Risk by Elle Kennedy – 9780994054463 – (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

____

Associated Press

Associated Press

