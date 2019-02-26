The Latest: 6 feet of snow expected in high Sierra Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on storms across the West (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Forecasters say a storm stretching from California to Montana could as drop as much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow on high elevations of the Sierra Nevada, a prediction that’s down from an original forecast of 8 feet (2.4 meters).

Winds gusting in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) over ridgetops are likely to create whiteout conditions on Tuesday.

Nearly 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow fell at several Lake Tahoe area ski resorts Monday night and early Tuesday and a winter storm warning was in effect for the Tahoe area through Thursday morning.

Lake Tahoe officials urged residents to clear roofs of snow and ice after falling ice ruptured a natural gas line and injured a child. Officials say the child was treated last weekend at a hospital for a leg injury after a 150-pound (68-kilogram) icicle nearly crushed him.

The National Weather Service says travel could be very difficult to impossible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with snowfall rates of up to 3 inches (8 centimeters) per hour.

___

7:15 a.m.

A winter storm dumping rain and snow from California to Montana is drenching an already soaked Northern California, where authorities are advising residents that several rivers and creeks could overflow.

North of San Francisco, Sonoma County officials say they will activate an emergency center at 8 a.m. Tuesday because of threats of flash floods and mudslides.

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chairman David Rabbit says in a statement it is “time to locate emergency kits.”

The National Weather Service says some rivers and streams could hit flood stage by late Tuesday. It issued several flood watches for Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.

Sonoma County officials issued a flood warning, saying the Russian River near the community of Guerneville is expected to hit flood stage early Wednesday.

In neighboring Napa County, the Napa River in San Helena could also overflow.

___

12 a.m.

A fierce winter storm slamming the western U.S. is expected to bring blasting winds, rain and feet of snow to California through Wednesday.

The storm already has toppled trees, closed roads and triggered power outages from Oregon to Montana.

In the Sierra Nevada along the California-Nevada line, the National Weather Service has issued a storm warning, with up to 8 feet (2.44 meters) of snow at higher elevations and winds gusting to 140 mph (225 kph) over ridgetops.

In the Lake Tahoe area, several mountain highways have been closed because of spinouts or avalanche concerns.

Flood and flash flood watches are in effect for the Sacramento area and the San Francisco Bay Area and forecasters warn that the Napa and Russian rivers are likely to overflow their banks by Wednesday.