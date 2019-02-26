Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Student shot, wounded at Alabama high school; 1 in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a student has been shot and wounded at a high school in Montgomery, Alabama.

Police say the shooting occurred Tuesday morning in or near the gymnasium at Lee High School.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett says the 17-year-old victim suffered a wound that isn’t life-threatening. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the gunfire.

Duckett says one person is in custody and the school was put on lockdown as a precaution.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect, and it was unclear how the weapon used in the shooting got into the school.

Tom Salter, a spokesman for Montgomery’s school system, says the school is equipped with metal detectors which were in use.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

12:47 pm
House approves bill to improve renter’s rights
Capitol Watch

House approves bill to improve renter’s rights

12:30 pm
Monument man sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Covering Colorado

Monument man sentenced to prison for tax fraud

12:06 pm
WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

House approves bill to improve renter’s rights
Capitol Watch

House approves bill to improve renter’s rights

Monument man sentenced to prison for tax fraud
Covering Colorado

Monument man sentenced to prison for tax fraud

Scroll to top
Skip to content