Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sheriff: Deputy shot in standoff at Tennessee home has died

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a standoff at a Tennessee home has died.

News outlets cite a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as saying that deputy Steve Hinkle died Tuesday afternoon. The 65-year-old had been at a hospital since he was shot in an exchange of gunfire during the standoff on Saturday.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy promoted Hinkle to sergeant in a private ceremony.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation previously said in a statement that 44-year-old Jackie Scott Pendergrass had barricaded himself in the home and later was found dead inside.

The TBI says the deputies had received a request to check on Pendergrass’ welfare. It says they returned fire after he shot at them when they initially approached.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

5:19 pm
Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

5:08 pm
Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

4:50 pm
Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains
Covering Colorado

Crews began the landfill search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote
Covering Colorado

Canon City awaits results of ‘Small Business Revolution’ vote

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table
Covering Colorado

Labor union workers and King Soopers heading back to the bargaining table

Scroll to top
Skip to content