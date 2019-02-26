Sequel to Michael Crichton’s ‘Andromeda Strain’ due in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Michael Crichton’s literary archive and production company has authorized a sequel to his breakthrough novel “The Andromeda Strain.”

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “The Andromeda Evolution” will come out Nov. 12. The book will be a collaboration between science fiction author Daniel H. Wilson and CrichtonSun LLC.

Its publication marks the 50th anniversary of “The Andromeda Strain,” Crichton’s techno-thriller about a lethal extraterrestrial microorganism.

Crichton, who died in 2008, is also known for such blockbusters as “Jurassic Park” and “Rising Sun.” Wilson’s novels include “Robopocalypse” and the sequel “Robogenesis.”