Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sequel to Michael Crichton’s ‘Andromeda Strain’ due in fall

NEW YORK (AP) — The late Michael Crichton’s literary archive and production company has authorized a sequel to his breakthrough novel “The Andromeda Strain.”

HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that “The Andromeda Evolution” will come out Nov. 12. The book will be a collaboration between science fiction author Daniel H. Wilson and CrichtonSun LLC.

Its publication marks the 50th anniversary of “The Andromeda Strain,” Crichton’s techno-thriller about a lethal extraterrestrial microorganism.

Crichton, who died in 2008, is also known for such blockbusters as “Jurassic Park” and “Rising Sun.” Wilson’s novels include “Robopocalypse” and the sequel “Robogenesis.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

7:21 am
Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Weather

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

6:22 am
Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

6:12 am
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Weather

Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
News

Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash

Scroll to top
Skip to content