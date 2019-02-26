School chief in defecation case wants probe of police action

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey school superintendent who was charged with defecating on another high school’s track says police acted unlawfully when they took his mug shot and released it to the media.

An attorney for Thomas Tramaglini has asked the state attorney general to investigate the Holmdel Police Department.

Tramaglini was issued summonses in May after police alleged he repeatedly defecated on the Holmdel High School track. He eventually pleaded guilty to relieving himself in public and resigned as superintendent of the Kenilworth school district.

His attorney alleged Tuesday that state law prevents police from taking and releasing mug shots of people charged with low-level offenses and that police sought to “create a media spectacle.”

Messages seeking comment were left with an attorney for the police department and the attorney general’s office.