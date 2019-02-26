Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Rubio warns Venezuela regime in jab at critics over tweets

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is warning Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro that tyrants often think they are “invulnerable” before their regimes topple.

Rubio appeared to address for the first time on Tuesday his own cryptic tweeted images over the weekend showing dictators during their brutal downfalls. The photos were shared as the Venezuelan opposition escalated efforts to force Maduro to resign.

The senator’s tweets raised eyebrows and were condemned Tuesday by Venezuela’s foreign minister who described them as a “call to murder.”

Rubio’s message has largely been cheered in South Florida where there is strong sentiment among Latin American exiles against the socialist governments of Venezuela and Cuba.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
House OKs Democrats’ bill blocking Trump emergency on wall
News

House OKs Democrats’ bill blocking Trump emergency on wall

8:11 pm
Bus stops getting solar powered lights in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Bus stops getting solar powered lights in Colorado Springs

7:55 pm
Dillon Ice Castles will close soon
Covering Colorado

Dillon Ice Castles will close soon

7:23 pm
House OKs Democrats’ bill blocking Trump emergency on wall
News

House OKs Democrats’ bill blocking Trump emergency on wall

Bus stops getting solar powered lights in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Bus stops getting solar powered lights in Colorado Springs

Dillon Ice Castles will close soon
Covering Colorado

Dillon Ice Castles will close soon

Scroll to top
Skip to content