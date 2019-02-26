Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Regulators fine Wynn Resorts $20 M over sex allegations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators have fined casino mogul Steve Wynn’s former company a record $20 million for failing to investigate claims of sexual misconduct made against him before he resigned a year ago.

The penalty announced Tuesday against Wynn Resorts Ltd. settles an investigation that began after The Wall Street Journal reported that several women said the company founder harassed or assaulted them.

The agreement with the Nevada Gaming Commission allows Wynn Resorts to keep its gambling license.

The fine tops the previous highest in state history: a $5.5 million penalty in 2014 against the sports betting company now known as CG Technology.

Steve Wynn himself is not part of the Wynn Resorts settlement. He has denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering
Covering Colorado

Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering

1:40 pm
Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies

1:26 pm
WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

12:47 pm
Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering
Covering Colorado

Parks and Wildlife: Baby lion that was fed bratwurst is recovering

Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs man arrested for a string of armed robberies

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school
Covering Colorado

WATCH: Soldier surprises son in emotional reunion at Colorado Springs school

Scroll to top
Skip to content