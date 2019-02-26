Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Prisoner sentenced for trying to order bomb to kill ex-wife

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man already serving 50 years for murder in South Carolina will spend another four decades in federal prison for trying to order a bomb to kill his ex-wife in Florida.

The State reports that a judge on Monday handed 32-year-old Michael Young his federal sentence, which won’t begin until his state sentence ends in 2057.

In 2007, Young shot and wounded his estranged wife and killed her father, 49-year-old Robert Lynn Bell, who was trying to protect her.

His lawyer told a judge in 2011 that Young was “a completely different person now.” But evidence showed he obtained an illegal cellphone in prison to access the darknet in 2017. He contacted a man he thought was a Russian arms dealer, but was in fact an undercover FBI agent.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

