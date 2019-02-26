Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Online threat targets student event with Muslim journalist

WINGATE, N.C. (AP) — An online threat prompted heightened security after a North Carolina university’s Muslim Students Association invited a journalist to campus.

News outlets report the group at Wingate University advertised an event featuring journalist Noor Tagouri on its Facebook page. The Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement that someone posted a comment on the ad with insulting remarks about the Quran and telling attendees “good luck living through it.”

University officials said the Facebook user wasn’t associated with the university.

University spokeswoman Kristen Yost says the school wants all to feel welcome. Wingate police attended Monday’s night event. No incidents were reported.

MSA President Haneen Muhyeddin says hate speech is “nothing new,” and the organization is used to it. CAIR called on state and federal authorities to investigate the threat.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

9:04 am
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

8:40 am
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

7:21 am
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content