Officials call for regulations after Robert Kraft charges

BOSTON (AP) — Attorney General Maura Healey is renewing her call for passage of legislation that would tighten laws around massage therapy and bodyworks in Massachusetts.

Healey on Tuesday said allegations against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft that he solicited prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida were “deeply troubling and disturbing.” Healey told WGBH-FM she was confident that law enforcement in Florida would do its job in prosecuting the case.

Kraft is among hundreds of men charged in the crackdown on prostitution allegedly occurring in massage parlors in Florida. He has denied wrongdoing.

Healey, who says her office has prosecuted dozens of sex trafficking cases, is among sponsors of a bill that would overhaul rules and regulations for Massachusetts businesses that offer massage therapy and bodyworks and sets a code of ethics for the profession.

This story has been corrected to show the bill would license and regulate just bodyworks, not massage therapists, which are already licensed and regulated.