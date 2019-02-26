Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
N Carolina agents seek phone, bank data after US House fight

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina criminal investigators are seeking phone and bank records as they dig into ballot fraud allegations that forced an election re-do in the country’s last undetermined congressional seat.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Tuesday the search warrants and what agents collected remain sealed from the public.

Court clerks records show the State Bureau of Investigation collected financial records for an unidentified suspect in December and sought phone records last month. Judges both times agreed the name of the suspect and details of the Bladen County case should be kept secret.

The state elections board last week ordered a new election in the state’s 9th congressional district after hearing evidence that a political operative working for Republican Mark Harris may have illegally collected mail-in ballots.

Harris led Democrat Dan McCready by just 905 votes. But the state refused to certify the outcome.

Associated Press

