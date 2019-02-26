Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mother suspected of killing baby, tossing son from landing

UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — Police in a Los Angeles suburb are trying to find a motive after a mother apparently killed her infant daughter and dropped her son from a second-story landing.

Upland police say the 24-year-old woman then jumped herself after officers arrived Tuesday morning.

She and her 1 ½-year-old son are in stable condition. He suffered a broken foot.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing a child crying. Police Capt. Marcelo Blanco says that’s when the mother dropped or threw her son.

Officers later searched the apartment and found a 7-month-old girl who wasn’t breathing. She died at a hospital.

Blanco says the woman is suspected of killing the girl and will be booked for investigation of murder.

But investigators still don’t know what sparked the tragedy.

Associated Press

