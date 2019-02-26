Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Md. delegate apologizes to black lawmakers for racial slur

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A white Maryland lawmaker accused of using a racial slur for black people to refer to a legislative district has apologized to leaders of the state’s Legislative Black Caucus.

Del. Mary Ann Lisanti allegedly used the slur to refer to Prince George’s County during an after-hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar.

Caucus chair Del. Darryl Barnes, a fellow Democrat from Prince George’s County, tells The Washington Post that she appeared contrite when confronted Monday night, but said she didn’t “remember fully what happened.”

House Speaker Michael E. Busch called on the Harford County Democrat to “face the consequences of her behavior.”

Lisanti didn’t return calls for comment. She told the Post earlier this month that she didn’t recall using the slur, but was “sure everyone has used it.”

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

