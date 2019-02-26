Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street led by declines in banks and internet companies.

JPMorgan Chase gave up 1.1 percent in early trading Tuesday and Google’s parent company Alphabet lost 1 percent.

Drugmakers will be in focus today as CEOs of several major pharmaceutical companies appear before Congress to discuss drug pricing. The leaders of AbbVie and AstraZeneca are among those appearing.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,791.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 93 points, or 0.3 percent, to 26,000. The Nasdaq fell 15 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,539.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.63 percent.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Warmer with more sunshine this afternoon!
Southbound I-25 closed south of Trinidad due to a crash
