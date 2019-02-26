Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man beaten by deputies got $83K settlement day before death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says a man who sued after being beaten by officers last year received an $83,000 settlement just one day before he was found dead of a suspected drug overdose.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry tells news outlets that Kyron Hinton received the settlement money Friday. The next day, he was pronounced dead after police and medical crews responded to an emergency call.

Two state troopers and a Wake County sheriff’s deputy were accused of using excessive force against Hinton last April after responding to 911 calls about a man acting erratically and possibly armed with a gun. Hinton also was bitten by the deputy’s dog.

Three troopers were fired and criminally charged, while the sheriff’s deputy was charged and placed on administrative duty.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

9:04 am
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

8:40 am
Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

7:21 am
Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog
Covering Colorado

Dozens of flights from DIA delayed, canceled due to dense fog

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
News

President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday
Covering Colorado

Search for Kelsey Berreth’s remains to begin Tuesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content