Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Large fire burns outside Detroit-area industrial facility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A large fire outside a plastics manufacturing and supply facility in suburban Detroit is sending clouds of black smoke into the air that are visible from far away.

No injuries have been reported in the fire burning Tuesday at U.S. Farathane in Auburn Hills. There has been no word about a possible cause.

The flames appear to be coming from a fenced-in area outside the company’s building. Broadcasters report workers have been evacuated as a precaution.

A phone call to U.S. Farathane rang unanswered.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Boston Market recalling frozen meals
News

Boston Market recalling frozen meals

11:03 am
Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country

10:43 am
City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019
Election Watch

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019

10:22 am
Boston Market recalling frozen meals
News

Boston Market recalling frozen meals

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs is the 6th moving destination in the country

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019
Election Watch

City Council Candidate Forum on March 9, 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content